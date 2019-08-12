UMB Bank N A MO Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.77. 5,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,039. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

