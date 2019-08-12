UMB Bank N A MO Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.23% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 46,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 114,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

