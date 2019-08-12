UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.80 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Stryker by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.89.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,097 shares of company stock worth $4,045,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

