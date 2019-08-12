UBS Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €28.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €28.70 ($33.37) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UN01. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.53 ($28.53).

UN01 stock opened at €27.15 ($31.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of €27.53. Uniper has a 52 week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 52 week high of €28.91 ($33.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

