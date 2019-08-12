UBS Group Analysts Give Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) a $11.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DO. Bank of America began coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,122. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,275 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,179 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,851 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,634,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,527.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,663,777 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,074 shares in the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

