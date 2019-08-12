Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given a $55.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has been given a $55.00 price target by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBER. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.98.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,400,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,127. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $898,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $62,561,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

