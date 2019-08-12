Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:TSN remained flat at $$88.37 during trading on Wednesday. 2,083,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,037. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $996,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,532 shares of company stock worth $11,238,896 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

