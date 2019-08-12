Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.57.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
Shares of NYSE:TSN remained flat at $$88.37 during trading on Wednesday. 2,083,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,037. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.50.
In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $996,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,532 shares of company stock worth $11,238,896 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
