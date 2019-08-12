Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Downgraded by Boenning Scattergood to “Neutral”

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Two Rivers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TRCB stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $117.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.39. Two Rivers Bancorp has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $20.40.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRCB. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Two Rivers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 44.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 21.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.