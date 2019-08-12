Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.98

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 6340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

A number of research firms have commented on TUFN. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,632,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,764,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

