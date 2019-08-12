Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 509.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 77.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark Corp has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.46.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

