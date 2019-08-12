Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 143 ($1.87) price target (down previously from GBX 153 ($2.00)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.89) on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 156.60 ($2.05). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.45.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) by GBX (0.09) ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 746.0000078 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

