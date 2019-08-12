TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) is Smart Money Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF comprises about 3.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 128,918 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 396,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 53,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.61. 12,991 shares of the company traded hands. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63.

