Trident Group (TRDT) Hits Market Cap of $11,618.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $11,618.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Trident Group has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Trident Group

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

