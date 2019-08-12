Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Position Lessened by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,607,000 after buying an additional 203,345 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.45. The stock had a trading volume of 957,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,679. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

In other news, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $1,017,809.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,887.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,059. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.55.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.