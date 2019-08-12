TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Insider Purchases $22,500.00 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) insider Charles Theuer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,979. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.45. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.16% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

