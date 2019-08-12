Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Short Interest Update

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,195,500 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 1,608,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CLUB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. 20,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,971. Town Sports International has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Town Sports International had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 120.4% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLUB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Town Sports International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Town Sports International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

