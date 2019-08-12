Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director Andrew B. Macdonald Purchases 3,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,026,800.

TOU traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.37. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12 month low of C$13.45 and a 12 month high of C$23.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

