Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,546 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,668,000 after purchasing an additional 162,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,486,000 after buying an additional 3,044,177 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,825,000 after buying an additional 6,475,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,947,000 after buying an additional 89,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,706,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,412,000 after buying an additional 282,018 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.74. 2,366,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,667. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

