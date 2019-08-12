Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $60,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 110,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,460 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cascend Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.67 on Monday, hitting $151.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,931,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,355. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.89. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

