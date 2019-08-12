Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 205,754 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,812,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 205,754 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $19,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 889.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 323,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,084,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after buying an additional 8,648,798 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 14,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 142,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 667,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,153,568. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Charter Equity raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

