Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.61. 2,012,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

