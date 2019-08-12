Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,016 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Noble Energy worth $22,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 719.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Noble Energy by 1,500.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

NBL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.97. 247,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price target on Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.