Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Workday worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total transaction of $57,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,346 shares of company stock valued at $154,821,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.32.

WDAY traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of -155.16 and a beta of 1.54. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $825.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.