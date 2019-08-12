Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,306 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,209 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 587,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,142. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

