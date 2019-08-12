Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $50,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

