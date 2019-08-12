TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157,462 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,965 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $61,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1,428.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 92.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,655,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,218. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

