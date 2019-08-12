Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Announces Earnings Results

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $125.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Tidewater stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 231,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.32. Tidewater has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $712.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.93.

In other Tidewater news, CEO John T. Rynd purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,034.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dick Fagerstal purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.30 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,446.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,400 shares of company stock worth $227,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

