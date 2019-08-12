THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $27.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

