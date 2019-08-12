THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and $29,678.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, LBank, Coinrail, Kucoin, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

