Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $220.00. Tesco shares last traded at $216.80, with a volume of 8,914,417 shares traded.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target (up from GBX 305 ($3.99)) on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.80 ($3.64).

The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

