TERA (TERA) Achieves Market Cap of $7.70 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. TERA has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $427,614.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TERA has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00265385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.42 or 0.01259618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00021081 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000425 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

