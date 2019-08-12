Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

TEI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 1,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $10.58.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

