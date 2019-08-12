Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.17

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €2.17 ($2.52) and last traded at €2.17 ($2.53), with a volume of 1996945 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.18 ($2.54).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of -21.68.

About Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

