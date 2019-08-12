Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) & Dropcar (OTCMKTS:DCAR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) and Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telecom Italia and Dropcar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A Dropcar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Telecom Italia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Dropcar shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Dropcar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dropcar has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and Dropcar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Dropcar -122.85% -211.04% -125.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Italia and Dropcar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $22.77 billion 0.47 -$1.67 billion ($0.71) -7.17 Dropcar $6.08 million 0.54 -$18.75 million N/A N/A

Dropcar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Italia.

Summary

Dropcar beats Telecom Italia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, building, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it engages in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers office products and services for IT sector. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Dropcar

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

