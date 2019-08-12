Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Telecom Argentina from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEO traded down $5.25 on Monday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,438. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.18 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.