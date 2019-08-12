Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.18

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 431651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina SA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 11.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth $94,000. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 15.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 48,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

