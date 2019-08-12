Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.18

Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 431651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.64.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 11.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth $94,000. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 15.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 48,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.