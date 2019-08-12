Tele2 (STO:TEL2-A) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $134.85

Tele2 AB (STO:TEL2-A)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.85 and traded as high as $137.00. Tele2 shares last traded at $136.50, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 134.99.

About Tele2 (STO:TEL2-A)

Tele2 AB is a telecom operator. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services, global Internet of things (IoT) solution and content services. The Company’s segments include Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and Other.

