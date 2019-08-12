Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.56

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 24955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

