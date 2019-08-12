TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stake Decreased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cross Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,118,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 40,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,056. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

