TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,667,000 after purchasing an additional 188,148 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,740,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,167,000 after purchasing an additional 515,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,677,000 after purchasing an additional 202,886 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,502,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,056. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cross Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

