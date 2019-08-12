TD Securities Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $14.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.88. 217,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.40 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

