TD Securities Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $14.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Shares of AQN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.88. 217,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
