TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

TCF traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $37.84. 35,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $783,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $22.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

