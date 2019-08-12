Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,295,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,679,872. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.