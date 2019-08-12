Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 3,545 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 97.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,577.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 367.6% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 289.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $198,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $620,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,679 shares of company stock worth $868,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

MOH traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $132.72. The company had a trading volume of 54,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,423. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.28 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

