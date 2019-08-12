Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 19,320 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.07% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 96.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,850.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $161,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $216,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

KRG traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.43. 2,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $17.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

