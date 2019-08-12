Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,300 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in BP were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BP by 51.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,835,000 after buying an additional 4,126,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BP by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,090,000 after buying an additional 989,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BP by 80.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,705,000 after buying an additional 1,631,395 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,516,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $153,748,000 after buying an additional 145,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

NYSE BP traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.83. 254,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,166,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

