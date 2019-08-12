Systematic Financial Management LP Reduces Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,865 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 998.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 303.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in NCR by 71.1% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark set a $40.00 target price on NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NCR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,083. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

