Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stake in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,035 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.09% of Endo International worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Endo International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 83,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 770,548 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Endo International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $137,357.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.44. 55,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,042. The company has a market capitalization of $552.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Endo International PLC has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

