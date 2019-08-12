Systematic Financial Management LP Has $892,000 Stock Position in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253,177 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDS. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.47.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. 14,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $425.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.25. Precision Drilling Corp has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

