Systematic Financial Management LP Has $883,000 Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,443,000 after acquiring an additional 139,487 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of SWM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.53. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWM. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.